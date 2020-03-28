The beat goes on at Lefty's Records

It is business as usual at Lefty’s Records, at least for now.

Les Greer, who has sold new and used albums at his South Street store since 2011, is still coming in at noon and staying until 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

“I’m going to be here until they tell me I shouldn’t,” Greer said.

Customers are still showing up, just not as many as before the coronavirus pandemic.

“Two weeks ago, business was probably half of what I normally do,” Greer said. “But, last week, it rebounded to about normal.

"This week is starting out slow, so we’ll see. I do think some people are coming in just to buy something to help me out.”

There’s no concern about keeping those who come in to flip through the bins 6 feet apart.

“I rarely have 10 at any time," Greer said, "except during the busiest time of the year, around Christmas and Record Store Day.”

Record Store Day, which had been slated for April, has been pushed back to June 20. Which means Lefty’s and other stores should still have their biggest sales day of the year.