The almighty credit score isn’t as reliable post-COVID, fed says

The Federal Reserve warned that credit scores — the all-powerful number that can determine if a consumer is able to qualify for a loan, rent a home or even buy car insurance — might have gotten less reliable during the coronavirus pandemic.

Scores for homeowners who took advantage of payment relief on their mortgages actually rose an average of 14 points over the course of the pandemic, according to a new analysis by the Fed. That was a bigger jump than the seven-point increase seen among borrowers that didn’t take forbearance on their loans.

“This is because, although they were not making payments, their credit reports are treated as if they’re making continued payments for credit-scoring purposes and account histories,” researchers for the central bank said Wednesday in a blog post. “The concept of the credit score, a device to distinguish good borrowers from bad borrowers, may lose some of its power in signaling creditworthiness to lenders, at least for some time.”

Banks and financial companies use credit scores to determine a consumer’s willingness and ability to pay them back. But the firms that provide the figures have long faced criticism from consumers and advocates who say it’s not clear what data they use to calculate the scores or what can be done to boost them.