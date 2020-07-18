The $600 benefit ends in July. Economists are not optimistic about what happens next

Evermore points to a recent study from the nonpartisan, nonprofit Economic Policy Institute, which said that if the $600 benefit were extended for a year, until July 2021, Michigan’s gross domestic product would be boosted by 6.6% and it would support the employment of nearly 200,000 workers.

Economists say it’s likely the benefit has thus far been spent mostly on rent and utilities — not big-ticket purchases.

That’s what Smith said she has been doing. Before she started receiving benefits in June, she wasn’t able to afford the $800 monthly rental payment.

Smith turned to Here to Help, a private foundation that offers assistance to temporarily impoverished residents who can’t afford basic necessities. Through the foundation’s “Roof Over Head” program, she was able to get financial help to make May’s rent.

Bob Schwartz, a founder of Here to Help, said the rent payment program has been one of the foundation’s most popular throughout the coronavirus pandemic, especially earlier when there was a lag in unemployment benefits.

The $600 federal assistance was not just intended as a way to keep workers and the economy afloat. It was intended to keep more people at home during a health crisis, and give them a cushion to do so.