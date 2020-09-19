The 2010s (Generation B1G): Ups and downs as a member of the East Stadium Psychos

Calling Kevin Coleman a Nebraska fan would be a bit of an understatement. Coleman can be seen at Memorial Stadium, yeah, but also at men’s and women’s basketball games, volleyball matches, soccer games, softball, baseball and more.
If the Huskers are playing, Coleman is going to be around somewhere. He’s a Lincoln native and 2014 UNL graduate who’s seen some good and some bad at Memorial Stadium, but who’s always dressed — or, maybe, painted — for the occasion. When your group of fellow ticket holders has its own name, you know you’re committed.
Coleman became a Husker fan after he transferred from Southeast Community College to UNL and he’s been making up for lost time ever since. He’d sometimes attend as many as eight Nebraska athletics events in a week.
So, he’s seen much of the past decade up close and personal.
Summing up the era
“Husker football is a great way to have fun, a great tradition to be as rowdy as you can be and it’s one of the best environments you can be in.”
Era-defining players
“The first players I think of are Adrian Martinez and Taylor Martinez. Prince Amukamara, Ameer Abdullah, Rex Burkhead. There’s a lot of them.”
Era-defining moment
“Back in 2013, I think the most fun and intense moment was the day Ron Kellogg III threw the Hail Mary to Jordan Westerkamp at Memorial Stadium. We were down a few points to Northwestern and that was just a great moment then and there. Intense and fun and just a great moment.”
Oh, the heartbreak
“When we were playing Texas for the Big 12 Championship. Texas beat us when the refs made a stupid call and put 1 second back on the clock and Texas beat us by a field goal. That was a really heartbreaking moment.” (Editor’s note: This moment, technically, was three weeks before the decade started, but we’ll count it anyhow.)
Era-defining game
“An era-defining game in my opinion, I think about a few years ago when we beat Oregon. That was an era-defining game in itself.”
Describe Memorial Stadium during this era
“I joined up with this group of guys that would get decked out in body paint and we called ourselves the East Stadium Psychos. That’s how I came to be a Nebraska fan. … From my vantage point, being with the fans, getting pictures with them, when I was with the East Stadium Psychos, that was always a lot of fun. … The environment is what it’s all about. Being there, having fun, the 'Go Big Red' chants, which I especially love to do. That’s always a lot of fun. It’s all about the environment and how you interact with other Husker fans because I’ve always said this, Nebraska fans are the greatest fans in the entire country no matter where you go. We’re always friendly, we’re always nice to people. We get pretty rowdy and we may get upset at the refs, but all in all, we have the best fans in the entire country."
The radio voice you came to love
“Actually there are a couple of radio voices; Matt Coatney for women’s basketball and John Baylor for volleyball. Those two are great radio announcers. One example that Matt Coatney really loves to do is the ‘You betcha!’ on a three-pointer for women’s basketball. As far as volleyball goes, when the Huskers get a kill and John Baylor goes, ‘Kaboom!’ Those are the two voices of the Huskers that come to mind.”
Those damn …
“The most heartache, in my opinion, as far as the Big Ten goes would be Wisconsin. Wisconsin is just really, really hard to beat in my opinion. They recruit players, their defense is hard to stop a lot of the times, and Wisconsin, in my opinion, is always hard to deal with.”
