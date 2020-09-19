The 2010s (Generation B1G): Ups and downs as a member of the East Stadium Psychos

“I joined up with this group of guys that would get decked out in body paint and we called ourselves the East Stadium Psychos. That’s how I came to be a Nebraska fan. … From my vantage point, being with the fans, getting pictures with them, when I was with the East Stadium Psychos, that was always a lot of fun. … The environment is what it’s all about. Being there, having fun, the 'Go Big Red' chants, which I especially love to do. That’s always a lot of fun. It’s all about the environment and how you interact with other Husker fans because I’ve always said this, Nebraska fans are the greatest fans in the entire country no matter where you go. We’re always friendly, we’re always nice to people. We get pretty rowdy and we may get upset at the refs, but all in all, we have the best fans in the entire country."