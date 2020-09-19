The 2000s (Generation Hex): Decade was roller coaster for program and fans

“To me, there were four that stood out. First, you have to go with Eric Crouch winning the Heisman Trophy in 2001 and taking the team to the national title game. He was an incredible player and incredible athlete. No. 2 is actually Josh Bullocks, the safety. When Bo Pelini came in 2003, he suddenly went from kind of an average guy on the team to an All-American player and setting the school record for interceptions (in a season). He was a big part of that turnaround in Frank Solich’s last year. Another one was Zac Taylor. He was one of the few shining moments from the Bill Callahan days. He took us to the Big 12 title game in 2006, and was the Big 12 offensive player of the year. And then, of course, the last one is the man, the myth, the legend, Ndamukong Suh. I don’t think you could ever put a list together without him. By the time that he got to his senior year, I don’t think there was any debate who the best player in the country was. He was the absolute most dominant player at any position, and almost won us the Big 12 title alone as defensive tackle, which is pretty incredible.”