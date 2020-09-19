The 1990s (Generation Flex): The greatest era of Husker football

Era-defining game

"I think it was still that (1995) Orange Bowl. Just because it was such a relief, and such a final — we had so many close calls of being that national championship team, and to finally beat Miami in Miami, and I know that’s a story that’s been told over and over, but it was such a great feeling."

Describe Memorial Stadium during this era

"So my mindset kind of changed when I became a spotter just because of the responsibility of it, but it was such a great atmosphere. The students were a little more on the east side, a little more towards the middle of the field, in my mind, a little more closer to the action, a little more involved with the players.

"And there are a couple games that pop up in my mind: in 1992 we played Colorado and Kansas, I think, back to back. And everything went perfect in those games, so it seemed (Nebraska beat No. 8 Colorado 52-7 on Halloween, then beat No. 13 Kansas 49-7 the next week). I think one if not both of those games were night games. In that era, night games were just starting to kind of come around. So it was a treat to have a night game, and then to combine that with the crowd and winning, that just made Memorial a pretty special place."