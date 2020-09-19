The 1990s (Generation Flex): The greatest era of Husker football

Your peak years of cheering came during the greatest era of Husker football. Three national championships. Multiple conference titles. Option football at its finest. To this day you can't stop talking about it.
Dave Cheleen lived out a Husker fan's dream in the 1990s. He was a UNL student from 1990-94, and then, with a bit of divine intervention, ended up in the press box as a spotter in 1994 and stayed there for 21 years. Now living in Gretna, Cheleen's roommate his senior year was one Rick Schwieger, who was hired as Nebraska's P.A. announcer in 1994. Schwieger needed a spotter, and Cheleen, who had developed a reputation as a super fan with a knack for knowing Husker statistics, was the perfect candidate.
Summing up the era
"For me, I think it was kind of a culmination of Tom Osborne’s career kind of finally reaching its peak. I think there was always the — at least from my side — the belief that he was a great coach, a great offensive mind. And then I think with some of the changes they made and some of the players they got in the late ’80s and early ’90s, it just kind of all came together really well.
"So you combine Tom Osborne’s coaching and that coaching staff with all the players they got, and it was just a great time to be a Husker football fan."
Era-defining players
"I think Trev Alberts kind of started that era for me. He was a big-time player. The Peter brothers (Jason and Christian), Grant Wistrom. Offensively, obviously Tommie Frazier, Lawrence Phillips.
"There were so many guys, especially on the defensive side, so many guys that had so much talent and became good pros. So it’s hard to point out a few, but those are the ones that jump out."
Era-defining moment
"I think the defining moment had to be the (1995) Orange Bowl against Miami. For someone like me, I was born in the early ’70s so I wasn’t a part of those championship teams. I grew up as a kid where we were always really good, obviously, but never quite — 1983, ’82, ’81 we came so close, such great teams.
"But the defining moment was that Orange Bowl. I was a senior in college at the time, I remember watching it with my friends. The pure — I don’t know if it’s joy or just relief of winning it. And then the atmosphere downtown following it; it was just hard to explain."
Oh, the heartbreak
In the ’90s specifically, it would have been the Big 12 Championship Game against Texas. (Nebraska was a 19-point favorite in that 1996 game and seeking a third straight national title. Texas won 37-27). Because that was potentially one of the better teams we had, they just don’t get the credit."
Era-defining game
"I think it was still that (1995) Orange Bowl. Just because it was such a relief, and such a final — we had so many close calls of being that national championship team, and to finally beat Miami in Miami, and I know that’s a story that’s been told over and over, but it was such a great feeling."
Describe Memorial Stadium during this era
"So my mindset kind of changed when I became a spotter just because of the responsibility of it, but it was such a great atmosphere. The students were a little more on the east side, a little more towards the middle of the field, in my mind, a little more closer to the action, a little more involved with the players.
"And there are a couple games that pop up in my mind: in 1992 we played Colorado and Kansas, I think, back to back. And everything went perfect in those games, so it seemed (Nebraska beat No. 8 Colorado 52-7 on Halloween, then beat No. 13 Kansas 49-7 the next week). I think one if not both of those games were night games. In that era, night games were just starting to kind of come around. So it was a treat to have a night game, and then to combine that with the crowd and winning, that just made Memorial a pretty special place."
The radio voice you came to love
"I grew up in western Nebraska, so I didn’t get to many games. I think I only attended maybe two games before I went to college just because of distance. So yeah, listened to the radio a lot.
"The voice, I’m going to say it was Lyell Bremser when I was younger. That was the connection to the game. They weren’t all on TV, you didn’t have obviously the social media coverage you had now. So that was the view you had into the game."
Those damn ...
"In the ’90s, Colorado. Because I grew up in western Nebraska, it was Denver radio stations, Denver TV stations, so all I heard was Colorado, Colorado. And then they developed a good program, and an attitude, and an attitude towards Nebraska."
