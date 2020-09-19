The 1980s (Generation Next): Gut punches mixed with good times

Nebraska had some good times, but man, some gut punches, too (Miami in 1984 and heartbreaking losses to Oklahoma). Even so, you had the Scoring Explosion, a Heisman Trophy winner, and you just knew something big was around the corner.
Jim Dolezal, a Columbus native now living in Milford, remembers the decade of the 1980s in fine detail.
Talk about a fun fan to reminisce with … Jim knows his stuff.
Summing up the era
"Incredible offense in the early ’80s, better defense in the mid-’80s, and always being one game short of what the fans' goal was."
Era-defining players
"For my money, the greatest Nebraska player I ever saw — the first season I actually remember was 1970 — but the greatest player I saw in the 1980s was definitely Turner Gill. He could run the offense in terms of being able to run the ball, but he was such a better thrower than any of the other option quarterbacks we had during that time frame. The other thing was, Turner always had his team perfectly prepared for whatever the other team threw at him."
Era-defining moment
"To me the moment that defined it was the 1982 Penn State game. The reason I say that is, you go on the road, you outplay a fine team and, unfortunately, you come up just a nickel short because some things went against you that everybody knows should've never happened. I was watching it at a college party in Columbus during my sophomore year at Platte College."
Oh, the heartbreak
"Jan. 2, 1984. It's the Orange Bowl. So, we're down 31-17. We score and I'm thinking, 'Go for 2 now so if you don't get it, then you have to go for it the second time to tie.' And people don't recall this, I don't believe, but we scored our final touchdown with 48 seconds to go on the fourth-and-8 option, which was a beautifully run play. That being said, there's 48 seconds to go and Miami's got all three timeouts. I don't know that we could hold them from getting a field-goal attempt with that defense. I would've been worried."
Era-defining game
"I think you could go with either the 1982 Penn State game or the 1984 Orange Bowl. I think just from everything that happened, it was probably the 1984 Orange Bowl."
Describe Memorial Stadium during this era
"I don't think it's ever really changed since I've been going to games. The first one I went to was for my 12th birthday in 1975. Nebraska 45, Indiana 0. Lee Corso didn't get the ball past midfield, I think, but once. Anyway, Nebraska has the best fans about knowing the situation — when to be loud against the opponent, when to be quiet for the offense, and being classy in the way they deal with the opposition. But the thing is, the entire state comes together for 60 minutes, seven days a year in Lincoln at Memorial Stadium."
The radio voice you came to love
"I will tell you this, as somebody who did radio for a number of years, there is nobody who could bring the state together at one moment like Kent Pavelka calling a game in a key situation. He could bring an entire state to its feet at one time just from the way he called the game. I got to meet him in high school at a Nebraska basketball game. I actually went and got his autograph at a Big Eight Tournament game against Kansas State when they had Rolando Blackman. He actually signed my program. I don't know that I still have it. But to this day he'll still talk to me if I run into him."
Those damn …
"I respected Oklahoma, so there was no problem there." Ah, but he had a problem with Missouri. "I didn't think that the head coach Warren Powers (a former Husker halfback) played the game with enough respect, the way Nebraska did. I hoped for better from a Nebraska guy."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!