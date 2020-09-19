The 1980s (Generation Next): Gut punches mixed with good times

"I will tell you this, as somebody who did radio for a number of years, there is nobody who could bring the state together at one moment like Kent Pavelka calling a game in a key situation. He could bring an entire state to its feet at one time just from the way he called the game. I got to meet him in high school at a Nebraska basketball game. I actually went and got his autograph at a Big Eight Tournament game against Kansas State when they had Rolando Blackman. He actually signed my program. I don't know that I still have it. But to this day he'll still talk to me if I run into him."