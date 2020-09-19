The 1970s (Generation Bob): A decade of dominance that featured two national titles and formed the base for the next 30 years

Era-defining moment

"In the lead-up to the Orange Bowl for the ’71 season, so it’s a Jan. 1, 1972, game, all the talk was about Johnny Musso (Alabama’s star running back). And the chant from Alabama and the national media was, 'See Johnny Run, See Johnny Run.' And as soon as the game started, it was apparent that it was the wrong Johnny. And the Nebraska side of the stadium was chanting 'See Johnny Run' every time Rodgers did something in the game.

"Nebraskans kind of have a little bit of a chip on their shoulder, because they perceive disrespect from national whatever. And that moment strikes me as representative of Nebraska’s way of asserting itself, is using somebody else’s chant and turning it around on them."

Oh, the heartbreak

It's tough to find a heartbreaking moment when you win two national titles and dominate most of a decade, so Lederer went a few years ahead.

"Oh hell, that’s easy. That’s (Tom) Osborne going for two (in the 1984 Orange Bowl against Miami). Obviously I will always believe that was the right thing to do. But it cost us a national championship. But it was the right thing to do."

Era-defining team