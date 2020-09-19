The 1960s (Generation Boom): Transformation years for the Husker program

A guy from Wyoming by the name of Bob Devaney entered the picture and changed Nebraska football for good. The mid-1960s were great years for the program, although the later years had some rough spots. But the stars were aligning.
Allen Dayton, a 71-year-old entrepreneur from Lincoln, has a lot of memories of the program from that decade.
Summing up the era
"Those years were completely transformational," Dayton said. "(Before that) the stadium never really sold out. It only sold out for Band Day. But once Devaney came here, by the Missouri game (Nov. 3, 1962), it was the end of the Knothole Section. They also put a fence up so you couldn't go out on the field. Somebody got on the field during a big play. And the National Guard quit bringing a big cannon because we were scoring too much. It was too expensive to shoot it that often."
Era-defining players
Bill Thornton, a fullback from Toledo, Ohio, who lettered from 1960-62. "He broke the color barrier and was named an Innocent at the university. It was a very select honor society. That was really a big breakthrough."
Era-defining moment
"It was the 1963 Oklahoma game. Bud Wilkinson and Oklahoma came in here (on Nov. 23) and we were playing for the (Big Eight) championship. The Friday before, John F. Kennedy was shot and killed. All the college games were canceled in the United States except for two. Bud Wilkinson was a friend of the Kennedy family and an adviser to the president, and he called Robert Kennedy for permission to play the game. At 11 o'clock that morning, it was announced the game's going to be on. Nobody thought it would be played." The 10th-ranked Huskers prevailed 29-20 against the No. 6 Sooners. "It was completely sold out, and the goalposts came down. It was an incredible day."
Dayton remembers something else that was interesting about that game. Nebraska's Black players wanted to win badly because it would mean a berth in the Orange Bowl. With a loss, the Huskers would've played in the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans, where Black players wouldn't have been able to stay in the same hotel as their white teammates.
Oh, the heartbreak
"Probably the 1963 loss to Air Force. That loss probably cost a shot at the national championship." Nebraska finished the season 10-1 and ranked sixth by The Associated Press and fifth by United Press International.
Describe Memorial Stadium during this era
"I have to say, before Devaney, it was really kind of fun. Football got fun when Devaney arrived. But before him, when we had the Knothole Section, everybody would get a caramel apple and at halftime, you'd throw it at the band." What? Really? "It was kind of like a tradition. You'd just pelt the bastards. You could do almost anything and they didn't care. At halftime for a couple minutes, you could get on the field. After the game, you could get on the field again. They'd give programs away. It was just a lot of fun, and you got in the Knothole Section for 50 cents."
The radio voice you came to love
"It was Bob Zinner. He was great. He was so enthused. He just loved it. My mom loved Lyell Bremser. Sometimes they'd travel with the team, and we'd always go out to the airport to see them land. Bob would always come up and talk to you."
Those damn ...
"Let me see, um, I'm trying to think. It wasn't Oklahoma. I loved Oklahoma." Interestingly, Dayton remembers Iowa State as a team that could be a problem for Nebraska. "That was in the 1950s, though. They always played us really tough. They were always called the 'Dirty Thirty.' They played dirty. It carried over into the 1960s a little bit." Iowa State won a 10-7 decision in 1960 in Lincoln.
