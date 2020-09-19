The 1960s (Generation Boom): Transformation years for the Husker program

A guy from Wyoming by the name of Bob Devaney entered the picture and changed Nebraska football for good. The mid-1960s were great years for the program, although the later years had some rough spots. But the stars were aligning.

Allen Dayton, a 71-year-old entrepreneur from Lincoln, has a lot of memories of the program from that decade.

Summing up the era

"Those years were completely transformational," Dayton said. "(Before that) the stadium never really sold out. It only sold out for Band Day. But once Devaney came here, by the Missouri game (Nov. 3, 1962), it was the end of the Knothole Section. They also put a fence up so you couldn't go out on the field. Somebody got on the field during a big play. And the National Guard quit bringing a big cannon because we were scoring too much. It was too expensive to shoot it that often."

Era-defining players

Bill Thornton, a fullback from Toledo, Ohio, who lettered from 1960-62. "He broke the color barrier and was named an Innocent at the university. It was a very select honor society. That was really a big breakthrough."

Era-defining moment