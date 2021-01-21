Text of speech: State of the Judiciary 2021

Also, a special thank you to all of those institutions in this great State that have opened their doors to us to facilitate appropriately socially-distanced jury trials and other hearings. Many of our courthouses and courtrooms are too small to ensure adequate social distancing for jury selection and witness presentations. Schools and organizations such as the University of Nebraska-Kearney, Grand Island Central Community College, Tekamah-Herman High School, Niobrara Public Schools, and the Lincoln Masonic Lodge all stepped up by letting us use their large public spaces to safely resume jury trials.

And another special thank you to all Nebraskans who reported for jury duty and served on juries over the last year. Jury trials are a cornerstone of our democracy, and the right to a jury trial is enshrined in our Constitution. But jury service includes sacrifice, even when there is not a pandemic. We could not effectively protect the right to a jury trial without the service of Nebraskans when called. In Nebraska, almost no one refused to serve. Farmers and factory workers, doctors and ditch-diggers, baby boomers and millennials all showed up, proud and anxious to perform this duty.