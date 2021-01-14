Text of Gov. Pete Ricketts' State of the State address

President Foley, Speaker Hilgers, Members of the Legislature, Tribal Chairmen, and Fellow Nebraskans — good morning!

Congratulations on the commencement of the First Session of the 107th Nebraska Legislature. I want to welcome each of you to Lincoln.

Congratulations Speaker Hilgers on your election. I look forward to working together with you and all the newly elected chairs.

Please also recognize the newest members of the Unicameral: Senators Aguilar, Bostar, Cavanaugh, Day, Flood, McKinney, Pahls, and Sanders. Each of you brings unique perspective and experiences to the body. I look forward to working with you as well.

As this session begins, I know that many are excited to turn the page on 2020; however, I believe that when we look back on the last year we will see a year that brought out the best in Nebraskans.

We began with high hopes of moving forward as we recovered from the historic floods of 2019. But 2020 was interrupted by a new and unforeseen challenge: the coronavirus pandemic. Nebraskans took on this new challenge in the same spirit we have for generations: We rolled up our sleeves and put our grit, tenacity, and determination to work the Nebraska Way.