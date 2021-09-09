Texas leads US in rent relief disbursal at more than 50% paid out, but hurdles remain

For Texas renters and landlords struggling amid the ongoing pandemic, rental relief can’t come quickly enough. And the state has now disbursed more than half of its available funds to residents across nearly all Texas counties, according to the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs.

The state agency has paid out $755 million of its $1.3 billion in rental assistance as of this week, benefiting more than 124,000 households. About $40 million in funds have also been approved and are in the process of being paid out to applicants.

“The Texas Rent Relief program has cleared major hurdles, and our strong efforts at outreaching to all Texans have been effective, reaching 92% of Texas counties with relief funds,” TDHCA executive director Bobby Wilkinson said in a statement. “We’ve also partnered with other statewide agencies and organizations such as the Texas Apartment Association and Public Utilities Commission to share information about available assistance and outreach resources to ensure those most at risk of eviction or utility disconnection get the help they need.”