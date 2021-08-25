Texas is out-competing every state in the race for California company relocations

Texas is claiming the headquarters of California companies at more than four times the rate of its nearest competitor, according to a study by McKinney-based Spectrum Location Solutions and Stanford University’s Hoover Institution released Tuesday.

The Lone Star State won 114 California corporate relocations from Jan. 1, 2018, to June 30 of this year, 89 more than Tennessee, which had the second-most wins in that period.

Forty-one of those companies planted corporate flags in North Texas. The Austin area claimed 57, Houston got nine and the San Antonio area attracted six.

Study authors Joseph Vranich and Lee Ohanian cited high taxes, harsh regulatory policies and rising energy and utility costs as factors contributing to the California exodus.

“Moving a company to Texas, there’s a sense of calmness and a sense of certainty,” said Vranich, a longtime critic of California’s business environment who moved his own firm out of the state in 2018. “Regulations per se are not bad. But having some stability in knowing what they are, how much they might change, that stability is evident in Texas.”