Texas grid overcharges revised from $16 billion to $3.2 billion, utility official says

Publicly owned utilities that were able to keep their generators online during the recent crisis on the Texas power grid — such as Austin Energy and the Lower Colorado River Authority — would be hit hard financially if overcharges for wholesale electricity racked up amid the emergency are reversed, the lone remaining member of the state's Public Utility Commission said Thursday.

Arthur D'Andrea, who chairs the now single-member commission, also revised the estimated size of the overcharges downward by a huge amount during testimony before a state legislative committee — from $16 billion to $3.2 billion.

Still, he told members of the House State Affairs Committee that executives of the LCRA told him that "it would bankrupt them" if some recommendations that lawmakers are considering for retroactively repricing wholesale power are enacted.

D'Andrea backtracked during the hearing a short time later, however, after LCRA general manager Phil Wilson immediately issued a written statement saying that "at no time have I or any member of my staff ever suggested to Chairman D’Andrea that repricing would bankrupt LCRA.”