Texas dominates Utes

“He was composed, made a lot of big plays,” said Wyoming coach Craig Bohl, a former Husker player and assistant. “He had a couple things we wish he could have had back, but for a freshman, for any quarterback, he played with a lot of poise and composure."

The Cowboys won six games to become bowl eligible in 2018, yet found themselves at home watching TV after they weren't among the 78 teams to get bowl invites.

Once at the 2019 Arizona Bowl, the Cowboys turned to Williams over Tyler Vander Waal, who entered the transfer portal but remained with the team for bowl practices. Williams did not shy away from the spotlight, hurting the Panthers with his arm and legs.

He threw for 234 yards and three touchdowns, with 53 yards and a score on the ground for the Cowboys (8-5), who racked up 524 yards to end the season on a high note.

“He's a great leader, a freshman stepping up on the big stage like this,” said Valladay, who had three catches for 91 yards and a touchdowns.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

Georgia State (7-6) jumped to a 10-0 lead in the first quarter but had a hard time stopping the big-play Cowboys. The Panthers also turned the ball over twice on downs deep in Wyoming's end in the second half and had a crucial roughing the punter penalty that led to Wyoming touchdown just before halftime.