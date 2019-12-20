You are the owner of this article.
Texans (9-5) at Buccaneers (7-7)
Texans (9-5) at Buccaneers (7-7)

Texans (9-5) at Buccaneers (7-7)

Time: Noon. TV: NFL Network. Radio: 1480, 101.5. Line: Texans by 3.

The skinny: Houston can clinch a playoff berth and second straight AFC South championship with victory, and would the Patriots and Chiefs as only teams with four or more division titles since 2015. The Texans' Carlos Hyde (1,030 yards, five TDs) will test NFL’s No. 1-ranked rushing defense. Bucs QB Jameis Winston leads NFL with 4,573 passing yards, and is second with 30 TD passes, three behind Lamar Jackson. Winston has topped 450 yards passing past two weeks, becoming first player in league history to do so in consecutive games.

The pick: Texans 33-28.

