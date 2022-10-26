test TITLE

Article BODY TEXT
Travis Meyer said he's been vilified online for the play he says "breaks zero rules."
Widespread, wind-driven grass fires that injured two firefighters swept through southern Lancaster County on Sunday, destroying homes, closing roads and prompting evacuation orders.
If it keeps traveling east, the Nebraska-born cat would have to reach Florida to find a compatible mate.
One minute Kyle Punko, 15, was walking through Wayne Park. The next, he was falling head first into a creek with multiple stab wounds from a classmate.
The half-page metrics document, received Friday, revealed that Trev Alberts agreed not to fire Scott Frost for NCAA violations he committed in the mismanagement of a special teams analyst.
Amie Just's four takes include the upcoming volleyball showdown and an awkward exchange between Mickey Joseph and a reporter.
Investigators determined that the driver was northbound on I-29 when his vehicle left the roadway and struck a sign pole. The vehicle split in half and caught fire, officials said.
Nicholas Claps grew up in the middle of New York, the middle son of not-quite middle-class parents.
"They saved this from getting much worse than it could have," one resident said of the area farmers, before thanking the one who disced her land. "He literally saved our house."
A new starter on defense and a reshuffling of personnel at multiple offensive positions highlight a new-look depth chart for Nebraska coming out of the bye week.
