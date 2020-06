Tesla shares surge, hit $1,000 for first time

Tesla was a star on Wall Street, Wednesday, as investors threw their weight behind the electric carmarker and drove its share price above $1,000 for the first time.

Tesla shares surged 7.5%, to reach as high as $1,011.65 shortly after trading began. Enthusiasm for Tesla was stoked by a report from Reuters which cited a memo to company employees from Chief Executive Elon Musk in which Musk said the company was ready to begin “volume production” of its electric semi truck.

Tesla debuted its electric semi in 2017, but has only produced a limited number of the trucks. In his memo, Musk said Tesla had been working on improving the semi’s design and now it was “time to go all out and bring the Tesla Semi to volume production.” Musk also said the semi truck’s batteries and powertrain would be built at the company’s gigafactory in Nevada, with other vehicle parts being built in other states.

Last month, Tesla said on its quarterly conference call that it was halting production of its semi truck, and wouldn’t go into full-scale production until 2021.