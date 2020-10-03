Tesla sets sales record, yet it’s stuck with factory overcapacity

Tesla’s market share in Europe has taken a dive as new EV models enter the market from traditional carmakers and new brands such as Polestar.

Tesla’s performance in Europe “can only be described as a car crash” so far this year, said Schmidt. For last year’s third quarter, Tesla’s Europe EV market share was 27%. Now it’s below 15%, Schmidt said.

Registrations in Norway, the Netherlands and Spain fell to just over 4,000 cars in the third quarter, compared with just over 12,000 for the same quarter last year, according to registration tracker eu-evs.com.

Results from Germany aren’t in yet. Schmidt said Germany’s EV market is growing faster and will be will be key to Tesla’s Europe performance going forward. But, he said, “if Tesla’s European performance doesn’t increase dramatically during the closing part of the year and particularly next year,” its planned new plant in Berlin could find itself underutilized as well.

Meanwhile, China will be exporting electric cars to Europe next year from start-ups such as Lynk & Co., Nio, and Xpeng.

It’s unclear what’s happening with Tesla’s U.S. deliveries and demand. It will take a few days for independent analysts to issue estimates.