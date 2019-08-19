Tennis

More than two dozen volunteers of all ages turned out for the third annual Lincoln Tennis Volunteer Day Saturday morning. Helpers swept, taped and repainted lines on the two courts at Densmore Park, located off South 14th Street. A crew from Lincoln Parks and Recreation led the construction and installation of a new backboard.

