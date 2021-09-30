Television and Streaming: Season premieres highlight this week's viewing choices

MONDAY: As the fourth and final season of the coming-of-age comedy "On My Block" begins, we jump ahead two years and discover that our group of young friends have gone their separate ways. But when a secret is unburied, it becomes apparent that they can't run from the past. (Netflix).

TUESDAY: "American Masters — Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go For It" is a new documentary that delves into the storied 70-year showbiz career of its vivacious subject. The film examines how Moreno defied both her humble upbringing and relentless racism to become one of a select group of Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony award winners. (9 p.m., PBS).

WEDNESDAY: Someone out there figured TV needed yet another baking show. Ah, but how to make it different? Behold "Baking Impossible," a competition that pairs bakers with engineers to create sweet concoctions that not only taste great but can survive intense stress tests. (Netflix).

THURSDAY: On the Season 5 premiere of "Young Sheldon," our title character and his sister Missy both run away from home, and Mary gets upsetting news about George Sr. (8 p.m., CBS).