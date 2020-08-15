TEDDY PROCHAZKA

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

OT, ELKHORN SOUTH

6-9 | 290 | College: Nebraska

Past Friday night highlights: Prochazka is a cornerstone of Nebraska’s 2021 recruiting class, committing to the Huskers last fall as one of the top offensive line recruits in the nation. His size, strength and mobility are easy to see on the field at his left tackle spot, athleticism that’s been refined as a starter on the Storm boys basketball team.

Coach’s Friday night hype: "The size, strength, mobility and the motor he has sets him apart. He loves the game, is dedicated to his craft and that shows up in his performance on Friday nights. He’s smooth, explosive and really finishes well." — Elkhorn South coach Guy Rosenberg

What makes Fridays so special: "Our student section really represents, and they’re there for us — cold, warm, regardless the weather — cheering loud. For them to come out to watch us makes all the time and effort we put into football worth it.” — Prochazka

