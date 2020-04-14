TEDDY ALLEN
UCF West Virginia Basketball

Former Western Virginia wing Teddy Allen (13) is shown during a 2018 NCAA Tournament game. Allen is expected to be one of five student-athletes to sign with the Huskers on Wednesday. 

Measurables: 6-foot-5, 200 pounds.

Position: Wing.

Date committed: Dec. 17, 2019.

Immediately Eligible? Yes.

Years of eligibility: Two.

Background: The 2017 Nebraska Gatorade Player of the Year spent one season at West Virginia, where he averaged 7.0 points and 2.7 points per game on a Sweet 16 team. Then, after one year at Wichita State before he was dismissed from the team, Allen landed at Western Nebraska Community College. There, he led the country in scoring at 31.4 points per game while shooting 51% from the field and 37% from three-point range.

