TEDDY ALLEN

Background: The 2017 Nebraska Gatorade Player of the Year spent one season at West Virginia, where he averaged 7.0 points and 2.7 points per game on a Sweet 16 team. Then, after one year at Wichita State before he was dismissed from the team, Allen landed at Western Nebraska Community College. There, he led the country in scoring at 31.4 points per game while shooting 51% from the field and 37% from three-point range.