Tecumseh inmate dies

The Nebraska Department of Corrections announced Saturday that Kevin Miller, who was serving a life sentence at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution, died Thursday at the Johnson County Hospital.

The 41-year-old Miller was being treated for a medical condition, but a cause of death is unknown.

He was sentenced in 2015 for the murder of his wife, Kelsey, and hiding her body in a storage facility. Miller pleaded no contest to first-degree murder and using a firearm to commit a felony in his wife's slaying.

As is the case whenever an inmate dies in custody, a grand jury will conduct an investigation.

In other prison news, an inmate who disappeared more than two years ago from the Community Correctional Center-Lincoln has been arrested in Las Vegas. Authorities took Ronald Taylor into custody Friday.

Taylor left CCC-L with another inmate, Brandon Britton, on May 21, 2020. Britton was arrested in Texas on June 5 that year and was returned to custody.

Taylor started serving a sentence of 24 years and nine months to 54 years for convictions out of Custer and Lancaster counties that include escape, possession of a controlled substance, assault by a confined person, theft and possession of methamphetamine in 1997.