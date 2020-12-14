TE | Thomas Fidone

The Skinny: Fidone is the centerpiece of Nebraska's recruiting class. He's the top-ranked tight end in the country, could end up a five-star recruit before the cycle is over and has shown himself as a dominating player at the high school level. Fidone has excellent hands, runs 4.6 in the 40-yard dash and is a good athlete. He could have gone anywhere in the country, but picked the school he grew up cheering for. It's not the easiest position to make an immediate impact, but Fidone will try once he arrives on campus in January.