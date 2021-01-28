 Skip to main content
TE Katerian Legrone (Dec. 6, 2019)
TE Katerian Legrone (Dec. 6, 2019)

  • Updated
Nebraska vs. Bethune-Cookman, 10/27

Nebraska tight end Katerian Legrone (right) runs downfield against Bethune-Cookman at Memorial Stadium in 2018.

Awaiting trial after having pleaded not guilty to a sexual assault charge stemming from an alleged August 2019 rape. He was suspended indefinitely in August 2019 and expelled from UNL in April 2020. He appeared in one game and caught one pass for 8 yards against Bethune-Cookman in 2018.

