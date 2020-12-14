TE | James Carnie

Committed
Hudl highlights
The basics
Position: TE.
Height: 6-5.
Weight: 220.
Hometown: Hickman.
School: Norris.
Date Committed: Oct. 12, 2020.
Ratings
Rivals ***
247Sports ***
Offers of note: Iowa, Kansas State, Pittsburgh.
Lead recruiter: Sean Beckton, Barrett Ruud.
The Skinny: Carnie finally got the Husker offer he had dreamed of in early October and jumped on it a week later. He is a classic late riser in the recruiting world, having put together a tremendous offseason between his junior and senior seasons, and then week after week of impressive film as a senior. NU already had two area tight ends offered, but decided it just couldn't afford to pass over a long, talented pass catcher who ran 4.6 seconds in the 40 over the summer and added 30 pounds this year.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!