TE | James Carnie

The Skinny: Carnie finally got the Husker offer he had dreamed of in early October and jumped on it a week later. He is a classic late riser in the recruiting world, having put together a tremendous offseason between his junior and senior seasons, and then week after week of impressive film as a senior. NU already had two area tight ends offered, but decided it just couldn't afford to pass over a long, talented pass catcher who ran 4.6 seconds in the 40 over the summer and added 30 pounds this year.