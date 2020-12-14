 Skip to main content
TE | James Carnie
OMAHA, NEB. - 12/09/2020 - Portrait of first-team Super-Stater James Carnie of Norris, Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

Committed

Hudl highlights

The basics

Position: TE. 

Height: 6-5.

Weight: 220.

Hometown: Hickman.

School: Norris.

Date Committed: Oct. 12, 2020.

Ratings

Rivals ***

247Sports ***

Offers of note: Iowa, Kansas State, Pittsburgh. 

Lead recruiter: Sean Beckton, Barrett Ruud. 

The Skinny: Carnie finally got the Husker offer he had dreamed of in early October and jumped on it a week later. He is a classic late riser in the recruiting world, having put together a tremendous offseason between his junior and senior seasons, and then week after week of impressive film as a senior. NU already had two area tight ends offered, but decided it just couldn't afford to pass over a long, talented pass catcher who ran 4.6 seconds in the 40 over the summer and added 30 pounds this year. 

