TE | Chase Androff
TE | Chase Androff

Committed

Hudl highlights

The basics

Position: TE

Height: 6-6

Weight: 230.

Hometown: Lakeville, Minn.

School: South.

Date Committed: 6/7/21

Ratings

Rivals ***

247Sports ***

Offers of note: Michigan State, Iowa State, Kansas State.

Lead recruiters: Sean Beckton.

The skinny: Androff is a big, physical tight end prospect at a school in Lakeville South that has been very productive, but hardly ever throws the football. Androff is a physical blocker on the football field, but his athleticism shows most on the basketball court. The Huskers believe he can turn himself into a complete tight end at the collegiate level. Or, maybe he grows into a tackle. One way or another, NU believes he’s a Big Ten West type of player.

