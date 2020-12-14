 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TE | A.J. Rollins
View Comments

TE | A.J. Rollins

  • Updated

Committed

Hudl highlights

The basics

Position: TE.

Height: 6-6.

Weight: 220.

Hometown: Omaha.

School: Creighton Prep.

Date Committed: Aug. 28, 2020.

Ratings

Rivals ***

247Sports ***

Offers of note: Iowa State, Missouri, Central Florida. 

Lead recruiter: Barrett Ruud, Sean Beckton. 

The Skinny: Rollins picked up an offer in the summer of 2019 after an impressive performance at NU's 7-on-7 camp and was on the radar until he committed this fall. Rollins got more involved in the passing game as Creighton Prep's season progressed and ended up having a nice season. He's worked hard on his blocking and being an all-around player. He joins Thomas Fidone and James Carnie as a three-man, all local tight end group that Nebraska is very high on. 

A.J. Rollins

Rollins

 Rivals.com
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News