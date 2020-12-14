TE | A.J. Rollins

The Skinny: Rollins picked up an offer in the summer of 2019 after an impressive performance at NU's 7-on-7 camp and was on the radar until he committed this fall. Rollins got more involved in the passing game as Creighton Prep's season progressed and ended up having a nice season. He's worked hard on his blocking and being an all-around player. He joins Thomas Fidone and James Carnie as a three-man, all local tight end group that Nebraska is very high on.