TAYLOR McCABE

Fremont | 5-9 | Sophomore

College: Has numerous D-I offers, including Nebraska, Iowa, Wisconsin and Kansas State.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

Super season: Simply put, McCabe is the best shooter in the state, and it might not even be close. She crushed the Class A single-season record for three-pointers, hitting 107 at a 42% clip. Only Minden's Brooke Kissinger (110 in 2011 in Class C-1) made more in one season. McCabe averaged 20.3 points per game and showed that she is more than an outside threat. The sophomore guard is great at moving without the ball and she improved on dribble-drives, giving defenses something else to think about. She also emerged as one of the top defenders in Class A this season.

Coach's take: "I think Taylor's always been a great shooter, she puts in so much time on her shooting, but she is — I use the term total package several times — the complete player. We talked about not putting your leading scorer on the other team's best player, just so they can focus on their own scoring, but Taylor is one that wanted to play against the other team's top player, and as coaches you wanted her to." — Fremont coach Kelly Flynn.

Shoot around: The Blair YMCA is where you'll find McCabe working on ball-handling, mid-range shots, floaters and, of course, three-point reps. When do shooting sessions stop, on McCabe's watch or on the YMCA's? "Sometimes both," jokes McCabe, who lives near Blair. "On not-good days is when I get kicked out of the gym. Usually it's like, 'OK, we kind of hit the target number for the day.'" McCabe's work ethic is on full display on the YMCA hardwood. She'll go there just about every day. Even during the season, McCabe can be found at the Y after practices on most days.

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0