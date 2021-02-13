Tax season is almost upon us and it’s going to be a messy one. Here’s what to know

In light of the growing number of people working in different states, a group of states have offered some guidance to remote workers. Fifteen states and the District of Columbia said they temporarily won’t enforce their tax rules on out-of-state residents working in their state remotely because of the pandemic, according to the American Institute of CPAs.

How will a state know if I worked from there?

There are several ways. First, employers might withhold taxes for employees working in a different state. Tax preparers will ask clients when helping them file a return. The IRS could audit the individual and ask for credit card bills, phone records or car registrations, Sherr said.

Can I write off my work-from-home expenses?

No. The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which took effect in 2018, eliminated the ability of employees who receive a W-2 from their employer to deduct home office expenses.