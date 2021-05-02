Tatum
This sweet girl wants to play with you! Tatum is a one year old sweetheart looking for her furever home.... View on PetFinder
With one final swing of his red pool noodle, Josh Vinson Jr. — nicknamed “Little Josh” by the crowd — won the inaugural Battle of the Joshes on Saturday.
Officers detained one suspect without incident, but one refused to get out of the car and had to be removed, police said; they spotted a loaded .38 special revolver in the car. They stopped a third person who was walking away from the house.
Husker volleyball notes: Sweet, Densberger won't use extra season; Huskers finish sixth in final poll
While Sweet and Densberger are departing, two Husker All-Americans still haven't said whether they'll return to NU.
Witnesses told police they heard gunshots and saw a man yelling and walking east on Sheridan at 27th. Officers found the man, asked him to put his hands up, but he refused and kept walking, a hand in his pocket, Officer Erin Spilker said.
Complaint alleges Lancaster County sheriff must disclose who paid for challenge to medical marijuana initiative
The complaint alleges Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner violated state law by not listing the individuals or organizations responsible for funding the legal challenge against the medical marijuana petition as a gift in excess of $100 on his annual financial disclosure report.
Saturday will be Single Barrel's last day in its 9,000-square-foot space in the former Boomer's Printing building at 10th and P.
Nebraska State Patrol troopers arrived at the scene moments after the crash and attempted lifesaving measures on Jacoby Wilcox, but he died at the scene.
Beatrice Police Capt. Gerald Lamkin said the man was preparing to change a flat tire when the scissor jack he was using failed.
The pandemic prompted the city to temporarily change its prohibition of campsites in city parks and along trail corridors.
The only occupant had made it out of the house and was taken to a hospital.