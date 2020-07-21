Target, Walmart, CVS partner to reimagine the retail plastic bag

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Target has teamed up with Walmart, CVS and other retailers to reinvent the standard retail plastic bag.

On Tuesday morning, Target Corp. announced it joined the Beyond the Bag Initiative that aims to identify, test and implement viable alternatives to the traditional plastic retail bag.

Led by New York-based investment firm Closed Loop Partners, the newly formed Consortium to Reinvent the Retail Bag consists of founding partners Target, CVS Health, Walmart, Kroger and Walgreens that have collectively committed more than $15 million to launch the initiative.

“The status quo has been shaken, presenting a unique opportunity to build back better and reimagine a more resilient and sustainable way of doing business,” said Kate Daly, managing director of the Center for the Circular Economy at Closed Loop Partners, in a statement.

More than 100 billion single-use plastic retail bags are used in the United States every year with less than 10% of those bags being recycled, according to Closed Loop Partners.

As part of the three-year project, design solutions will be solicited from around the world through the group’s Innovation Challenge, which will have an initial focus on implementation in the United States.