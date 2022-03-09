 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Target to feature Target Zero products aimed at reducing waste

  • Updated
Target

Target has started to mark products with a Target Zero icon in stores and online to show the product or packaging is designed to reduce waste.

As it moves to curate more sustainable brands, Target has introduced a new initiative to help its customers reduce waste.

Target, which has three stores in Lincoln, has started to mark products with a Target Zero icon in stores and online to show that the products and packaging are designed to be refillable, reusable or compostable, or made from recycled materials or content that reduce the use of plastic.

Customers were able to first find marked Target Zero items in Target's beauty, personal care and household essentials categories in late February. More products will be added in the future.

Products like Burt's Bees, Pacifica beauty products, and select items from Target's cleaning and household brand Everspring will be some of the items featured as Target Zero products.

"We can't wait to introduce our guests to Target Zero because we recognize their growing calls to find products that fit within their lifestyle, designed with sustainability in mind," Jill Sando, Target's chief merchandising officer, said in a statement.

Target Zero will also offer exclusive zero-waste solutions, such as a Target packaging innovation from Burt's Bees that uses metal tins that are recyclable for its lip balms instead of single-use plastics.

Target Zero is one of Target's first steps involving its vendor partners as part of its sustainability strategy it calls Target Forward.

As part of those goals, Target aims to have all of its private brands' plastic packaging be recyclable, compostable or reusable by 2025.

