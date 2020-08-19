Target sales surge as Americans lean on big box stores

The shift in behavior is reshaping the retail landscape at the expense of mall-based retailers and other stores forced to temporarily close this spring. Many were struggling before the pandemic because of what Americans buy and where they buy it.

But the pandemic has put those retailers further in peril because they were forced to close while discounters like Target and other stores that sold essential items were allowed to stay open.

About two dozen retailers including J.C. Penney, Neiman Marcus and J.Crew have filed for bankruptcy protection since the pandemic. So far this year, more than 40 stores have filed for bankruptcy, surpassing all of 2019. Another wave is expected in the fall, which could create bigger challenges to retailers who were healthy before COVID-19 pandemic.

For the fiscal second quarter, mall-based retailers are expected to lose $2.05 billion compared to a year ago, according to a Retail Metrics tally of roughly 100 retailers. But for retailers located off the mall, the group will see a 1.1% decline to $18.9 billion.