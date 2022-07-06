Target preps for large back-to-school season

The Fourth of July was just two days ago, but the nation's retailers are already getting ready for kids to go back to school.

Target Corp. on Wednesday began to roll out its large back-to-school and back-to-college assortment in stores, a sign of a continued return to normalcy after two years of a mix of virtual and hybrid learning.

But despite many students reporting to classrooms, it remains unclear how much high inflation could put a dent in back-to-school shopping which has emerged as one of the biggest buying occasions of the year.

To help budget-conscious customers, Target, which has three stores in Lincoln, increased its discounts. College students using its Target Circle reward program will save 20%. Teachers that shop during an extended Teacher Prep Event will save 15%.

"We know the back-to-school season signals an important milestone for millions of families across the country," Jill Sando, Target's chief merchandising officer, said in a statement.

Target's school collection includes basic school supplies, clothing, college decor and tech gear.

The 20% college student discount for a one-time purchase is an increase from 15% last year. The Teacher Prep Event was extended by nearly six weeks to allow teachers for a one-time purchase coupon on supplies starting July 17 and ending Sept. 10.

On Monday, Target Deal Days launches for three days. It coincides with Best Buy's Black Friday in July Sale and Amazon Prime Day event, which starts on Tuesday.