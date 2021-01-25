Target announces $500 employee bonuses after busy holidays

Target has announced another round of bonuses for its store employees, including seasonal hires who helped during the busy holidays.

Bonuses of $500 will be given to hourly employees in stores, distribution centers and at the company's Minneapolis headquarters and field-based offices. Store directors, executive team leaders and salaried distribution center leaders will receive a bonus ranging from $1,000 to $2,000, according to a company blog post Monday morning.

The one-time bonuses add up to a $200 million investment from the company, which has three Lincoln stores.

"We're so proud of our team," Target said on its "A Bullseye View" blog. "They're the heart and soul of Target, showing up for one another and our guests — and making Target a safe and easy place to shop and work. And never has their dedication, resiliency, care and compassion been more appreciated than during the pandemic."

Earlier this month, Target announced impressive holiday sales numbers with comparable sales grew 17.2% in November and December with same-store sales increasing more than 4% and comparable digital sales jumping 102%. To limit crowds, Target as well as other retailers began holiday discounts early and spread out sales leading to Christmas.