In Lancaster County, the 60 new cases reported last week were the most in over a month and hospitalizations due to COVID jumped to 26 on Tuesday, matching numbers from mid-May.
It started with pen and paper. It will end with memories and see-you-laters.
People have thrown trash at the family as they drive by their corner lot in Millard and shouted expletives in front of their young son, Morgan Rye-Craft said.
Longtime Baltimore Ravens punter Sam Koch recently visited Nebraska with his family and got in some workout time with the Huskers' punters.
Emilia C. Graham was lighting fireworks in the roadway outside her house on Dawes Avenue at around 11 p.m. Saturday when a car struck her, according to the Nebraska crash report filed on the incident.
A deck, unable to withstand a surge of dancing young adults, collapsed at a Fourth of July party early Monday morning, injuring at least 17 people.
After a rough childhood in Omaha, Terry Rupert moved to Lincoln and has survived by grit and guts. Denied a promotion at Kawasaki, he went out on his own as a fledgling businessman.
The woman was fully vaccinated, but had underlying health conditions that put her at higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19, according to the Health Department.
Responding to a drive-by shooting Thursday morning, officers found shell casings, multiple bullet holes and a blood trail leading out of the empty home.
Recapping a wild June in recruiting: Seven NU commits for three classes, new offers, some losses and more
June brought seven commits, a full camp slate and a young legacy quarterback prospect for Husker fans to dream on.