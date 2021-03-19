TADA debuts ‘All the World’s a Stage’

The musical celebration "All the World’s a Stage" premieres this weekend at the TADA Theater, 701 P St., at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.

"All the World’s a Stage" is an original musical production that showcases an array of singers who pay homage to songs from the Broadway stage ranging from moving ballads to upbeat musical highlights.

The cast includes Judy Anderson, Catherine Bobst, Lyn Leach, Bill Maltas, Erin Mundus, Cris Rook, Gretchen Kristine Stelzer and Lisa Taylor.

The show is directed by Robert D. Rook, with musical direction by Cris Rook, stage management by Karen Statham, technical coordination by Bryan Watson, assistant technical coordination by Juli Burney and Dylan Warren, and livestreaming direction by Brett Hadley.

Reservations are encouraged for both in-person and livestreaming tickets at www.tadatheatre.info. All tickets start at $15. TADA offers V.I.P. reserved parking for patrons on show dates.

