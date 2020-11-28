Survey: Women in finance have to ask for promotions, men don't

The Ardea-Australian National University study found that women asked for pay increases and promotions at the same rate as men, and when they do so, there was no difference between the genders in terms of receiving them. Yet the gap appeared when companies took the initiative with promotions.

"One of the arguments put forward as to why women are paid less is that we are too agreeable," Laura Ryan, head of research at Sydney-based Ardea, said in an interview. "Looks like we are being assertive, but if we are not we definitely miss out. Gender is a strongly significant factor in determining salary."

Glass ceilings and salary disparities due to gender remain persistent problems globally in the finance industry. One of the implications for women is that they end up falling behind in saving for their retirement compared to men, Ryan said.

Australian National University's Whiting said she hoped executives will acknowledge that progress has been slow and "it's not something that we can talk about once a year on International Women's Day and then forget about it."

Ryan said many colleagues in the finance industry believe there is no gender gap, adding that "while there is all this unconscious bias training and everyone seems to think that the problem is fixed, the results show that it's definitely not fixed and we still have quite a way to go."

