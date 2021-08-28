Survey finds 74% of homeowners haven’t refinanced despite low mortgage rates

Closing costs and fees are the second most-frequently cited objection. Fully 27% of respondents named that as an obstacle. It’s true — closing costs can cost you thousands of dollars, typically 3 to 5 percent of the amount of the loan. However, if you can cut your rate significantly, you’ll recoup those closing costs.

Another common objection is that refinancing requires too much paperwork, a hurdle cited by 23% of those who have yet to refinance.

“Isn’t saving $30,000 over the next decade worth devoting a few hours of your time?” McBride asks.

Some 14% of those who haven’t refinanced said they plan to move or pay off the loan soon. That’s a valid reason not to refinance because it can take years to pay off closing costs, so refinancing is best for homeowners who plan to keep their new mortgages for years.

And 12% said their credit scores were too low to refinance. That could be another credible reason not to refinance — most mortgage borrowers in 2021 have higher credit scores. On-time mortgage payments are one of the best ways to boost your credit score, so make sure you’re paying your loan promptly.