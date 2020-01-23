Surprise plan would replace state tax system with consumption tax

Sen. Steve Erdman of Bayard dropped a surprise package in the Legislature's lap on Thursday, proposing a constitutional amendment that would replace the state's property, sales and income tax system with a single-rate consumption tax.

The new tax would be applied to the purchase of new goods and services and would become effective in 2022 if the Legislature agrees to place the proposal on this November's general election ballot and if voters approve the dramatic change.

If the new tax system is enacted and implemented, Nebraska "will become the No. 1 place to do business (and) be the most sought-after state to live in," Erdman said.

"This is thinking outside the box on steroids," he said.

Sen. Mike McDonnell of Omaha, who joined Erdman and several other legislative colleagues at a news conference in the Capitol Rotunda, raised the possibility of a special session of the Legislature to deal with the revolutionary proposal later this year.

"This would be a discussion that will change this state for the future," McDonnell said.