Supply chain crisis gives once invisible shipping industry record profits and new adversaries

Critics say the industry’s consolidated power and the lack of government oversight have created blind spots that allow shipping lines to slow their costly transition away from sulphur-spewing bunker fuel and avoid improving working conditions for seafarers so that hundreds of thousands aren’t stranded aboard boats because of COVID-19 border closures.

The United States and 18 other countries on Wednesday committed to curbing emissions from the shipping industry, which accounts for 3% of the world’s CO2 emissions. The pledge, which came during the United Nations global climate summit, intends to eventually move freighters away from fossil fuels to cleaner energy to create zero-emission shipping lanes.

The new financial might of shippers is unusual for a business that’s notoriously fickle and tied to the whims of global markets. Building a cargo vessel can take years, which is why the industry often orders too many new ships when times are good and is saddled with a glut when times are bad.

“The history of this industry is up and down,” said Willy Shih, a professor at Harvard Business School who studies supply chains. “When there’s too much capacity, everyone loses their shirt. They’re making up for all those unprofitable years now while they can, but I don’t think it’s sustainable.”