Super small loans to give startup businesses a lift

"We can do good at a period of stress for many of these businesses," Steinour said. "If we can do this, I think we can really help neighborhoods."

Steinour noted that the bank was willing to work with auto dealers when others were less willing to take on the risk during the auto downturn in 2009-10. The small business strategy, he said, is similar during the economic stress created by the pandemic.

"It's a very uneven recovery," Steinour said. "The cities can be doing well but not everyone participates."

While the U.S. economy experienced a severe dip earlier in the year as a result of the COVID-19 health crisis, the economic rebound was significant in the summer.

Recent numbers, Steinour said, indicate that we're seeing a continued economic recovery but at a moderating pace.

"Things like a flairup of the virus — which we're seeing right now — could slow down the economy," he said.

The $25 million program will provide Small Business Administration guaranteed loans for as little as $1,000 and up to $150,000. In addition, the SBA fees would be paid by Huntington.

The program also will have no origination fees and offer flexible, longer-term repayment options.