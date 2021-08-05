 Skip to main content
Super Fair cancels ribfest judging, cornhole tourney
Super Fair cancels ribfest judging, cornhole tourney

Lancaster County Super Fair, 7.31

One-year-old Jackson Docter of North Platte feeds animals at the petting zoo on Saturday at the Lancaster County Super Fair.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star

Undisclosed medical emergencies caused two national barbecue vendors to drop out of the Lancaster Country Super Fair's Ribfest, leading to the cancellation of the judging portion of the event, which continues Friday and Saturday.

Two local vendors — The Venue and Lolo's — were brought in to ensure there was enough food for fairgoers. The plan is to bring Ribfest back next year, said Amy Dickerson, managing director of the Lancaster Event Center.

In addition, the inaugural Lancaster Cornhole tournament has been canceled because of staffing issues.

“We appreciate everyone’s interest in the cornhole tourney and we’ll work on doing something like this in the future," Dickerson said.

Fair officials also announced the center's kids dropoff zones will be closed for the remainder of the fair, which ends Saturday. That decision was made because a number of children younger than 13 were being dropped off without parental supervision, a violation of event center rules. 

