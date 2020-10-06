Subdistrict 9: Milt Schmidt

Are you in favor of removing more than 500 homes and businesses from Lincoln’s Deadmans Run flood plain at a local cost of $9 million?

Yes, I am in favor of taking more than 500 homes and businesses from Lincoln’s Deadmans Run flood plain. Lower Platte South NRD will be coordinating efforts with the University of Nebraska, Burlington Railroad, city of Lincoln and the federal government.

Why are you running and what do you want to accomplish in office?

I am running for this office so I can work as a director of Lower Platte South NRD to maintain our trails and watershed areas, provide trees for sale to taxpayers and educate our youth through various outreach programs.

