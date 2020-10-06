Subdistrict 9: Milt Schmidt

Age: 74
Occupation: Retired from Goodyear and United Way of Lincoln/Lancaster County
Political party: Democrat
Address: 5616 S. 73rd St., Lincoln
Website: None
Schmidt, a Vietnam veteran, said he is running to help the NRD to maintain its trails and watershed areas, provide trees for sale to taxpayers, and educate youth through various outreach programs.
What do you feel are the Lower Platte South NRD’s top three natural resource issues?
I feel Lower Platte South NRD’s top three natural resources areas are:
* Maintaining our urban and rural watershed areas.
* Ensuring water quality through testing programs.
* Maintaining trails.
Are you in favor of the multiyear development of the Prairie Corridor on Haines Branch, a tall-grass prairie rehabilitation and recreational trail project between Pioneers Park and Spring Creek Prairie?
Yes, I am in favor of the multiyear development of the Prairie Corridor on Haines Branch. This would provide a great opportunity for people to explore and learn about this tall-grass prairie.
Are you in favor of removing more than 500 homes and businesses from Lincoln’s Deadmans Run flood plain at a local cost of $9 million?
Yes, I am in favor of taking more than 500 homes and businesses from Lincoln’s Deadmans Run flood plain. Lower Platte South NRD will be coordinating efforts with the University of Nebraska, Burlington Railroad, city of Lincoln and the federal government.
Why are you running and what do you want to accomplish in office?
I am running for this office so I can work as a director of Lower Platte South NRD to maintain our trails and watershed areas, provide trees for sale to taxpayers and educate our youth through various outreach programs.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!