Subdistrict 9: Lisa Lewis

Age: 45
Occupation: Account manager
Political party: Democrat
Address: 6024 Cross Creek Road, Lincoln
Website: None
Lewis has her master's in business administration from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She wants to preserve and conserve the water and natural resources in the state by looking to the future and contribute to the growth of education and recreational programs.
What do you feel are the Lower Platte South NRD’s top three natural resource issues?
1. Flood mitigation. Nebraska saw unprecedented flooding last year. Working towards long-term solutions needs to be a priority.
2. Conserving and managing water resources. It is the responsibility of the NRD to protect groundwater from overuse and pollution.
3. Drinking water. High nitrate levels in drinking water is becoming a major concern throughout the state. We need to establish solutions to maintain high-quality drinking water for the health and well-being of our residents.
Are you in favor of the multiyear development of the Prairie Corridor on Haines Branch, a tall-grass prairie rehabilitation and recreational trail project between Pioneers Park and Spring Creek Prairie?
Yes, I am in favor of the Prairie Corridor recreational trail. I think this is a wonderful program that encompasses the passion for nature and conservation that is embedded in our state.
Are you in favor of removing more than 500 homes and businesses from Lincoln’s Deadmans Run flood plain at a local cost of $9 million?
Yes, Lincoln's Deadmans Run watershed has a history of dangerous flooding and severe erosion. It is an important long-term sacrifice to improve the sustainability of our community.
Why are you running and what do you want to accomplish in office?
I am running for the Lower Platte South NRD to preserve and conserve the water and natural resources of our beautiful state. I believe this can be achieved by establishing innovative policies and looking to the future. In addition, I hope to contribute to the growth of strong educational and recreational programs for the residents of Nebraska.
