Subdistrict 9: Lisa Lewis

Yes, I am in favor of the Prairie Corridor recreational trail. I think this is a wonderful program that encompasses the passion for nature and conservation that is embedded in our state.

Are you in favor of removing more than 500 homes and businesses from Lincoln’s Deadmans Run flood plain at a local cost of $9 million?

Yes, Lincoln's Deadmans Run watershed has a history of dangerous flooding and severe erosion. It is an important long-term sacrifice to improve the sustainability of our community.

Why are you running and what do you want to accomplish in office?

I am running for the Lower Platte South NRD to preserve and conserve the water and natural resources of our beautiful state. I believe this can be achieved by establishing innovative policies and looking to the future. In addition, I hope to contribute to the growth of strong educational and recreational programs for the residents of Nebraska.

