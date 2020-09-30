Subdistrict 8: Christine Lamberty

Are you in favor of the multiyear development of the Prairie Corridor on Haines Branch, a tall-grass prairie rehabilitation and recreational trail project between Pioneers Park and Spring Creek Prairie?

Yes. This is a long-range project in partnership with the city of Lincoln that will create an extended prairie corridor and preserve an important part of the natural habitat and cultural legacy of the great plains. The development should occur over time with the voluntary acquisition of property as it becomes available for sale.

Are you in favor of removing more than 500 homes and businesses from Lincoln’s Deadmans Run flood plain at a local cost of $9 million?

Yes. To be clear, no properties will be “removed” from their current location. Rather, the improvements will shrink the flood plain and lower the risk of flooding along Deadmans Run, increasing property values and decreasing the need for flood insurance. This is an important flood control project for Lincoln.

Why are you running and what do you want to accomplish in office?

The management of our natural resources will always be a critical challenge. I will bring a practical, science-based approach to NRD decision-making with an eye on future needs. I have raised two children in Lincoln and know the benefits of hands-on learning opportunities, particularly understanding the importance of our wetlands, prairies and water resources. I want to enhance education efforts to provide a grounding of knowledge that allows each succeeding generation to grapple with the challenges to our resources.

