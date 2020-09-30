Subdistrict 8: Christine Lamberty

Age: 51
Occupation: Community health care worker and catering business owner
Political party: Democrat
Address: 7506 Whitestone Drive, Lincoln
Website: On Facebook, "Lamberty for NRD"
Lamberty has medical training from Metro Community College and the University of Nebraska Medical Center and community health and nutrition training at Southeast Community College. She is a past volunteer and leader for school and neighborhood groups. She volunteers for GIRLPowR and other community organizations.
What do you feel are the Lower Platte South NRD’s top three natural resource issues?
Flood control, water quality and preserving natural habitat will always be top priorities for the NRD and are likely to be further challenged by changes in our climate. We need to complete a series of Salt Creek levee repairs. We need to ensure we have sustainable levels of clean water supplies in the district, which is especially important for Lincoln’s water wells. We need to develop long-range plans for the enhancement and conservation of wetland areas and prairie corridors.
Are you in favor of the multiyear development of the Prairie Corridor on Haines Branch, a tall-grass prairie rehabilitation and recreational trail project between Pioneers Park and Spring Creek Prairie?
Yes. This is a long-range project in partnership with the city of Lincoln that will create an extended prairie corridor and preserve an important part of the natural habitat and cultural legacy of the great plains. The development should occur over time with the voluntary acquisition of property as it becomes available for sale.
Are you in favor of removing more than 500 homes and businesses from Lincoln’s Deadmans Run flood plain at a local cost of $9 million?
Yes. To be clear, no properties will be “removed” from their current location. Rather, the improvements will shrink the flood plain and lower the risk of flooding along Deadmans Run, increasing property values and decreasing the need for flood insurance. This is an important flood control project for Lincoln.
Why are you running and what do you want to accomplish in office?
The management of our natural resources will always be a critical challenge. I will bring a practical, science-based approach to NRD decision-making with an eye on future needs. I have raised two children in Lincoln and know the benefits of hands-on learning opportunities, particularly understanding the importance of our wetlands, prairies and water resources. I want to enhance education efforts to provide a grounding of knowledge that allows each succeeding generation to grapple with the challenges to our resources.
