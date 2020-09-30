Subdistrict 5: John Yoakum

Yes, interlocal cooperation between local governments is a good way to complete quality of life/recreational projects. This project so far has local landowners agreeing to put their land into this project without the use of eminent domain.

Are you in favor of removing more than 500 homes and businesses from Lincoln’s Deadmans Run flood plain at a local cost of $9 million?

The question should be: Are you in favor of improving our levys to protect 500 homes and businesses? Yes, as a firefighter I know the value of prevention. Prevention is better than replacement. Removing the flood plain from that area will save those who work and live in that area more than the cost to improve it.

Why are you running and what do you want to accomplish in office?

Someone once said, “We do not own the Earth but rent it from the next generations.” I believe that.

I intend to:

* Continue to provide clean safe water.

* Enhance our flood control systems. (Remember the bomb cycle?) Extreme weather events are becoming more frequent and we must be ready.

* Continue and enhance bio-diverse projects.

* Look for opportunities to provide recreational/quality of life projects while remembering to be a trusted guardian of your tax dollars.

