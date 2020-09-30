Subdistrict 5: John Yoakum

Age: 62
Occupation: Retired firefighter
Political party: Democrat
Address: 330 N.W. 13th St., Lincoln
Website: None
Yoakum received his bachelor's degree in public administration and an associate's degree in fire science. He has served as a leader for the Lancaster County Democratic Party. He's presently president of Nebraska Judo Inc. and is serving on the Malone Center and the El Centro de las Americas boards of directors and as a volunteer at the Indian Center.
What do you feel are the Lower Platte South NRD’s top three natural resource issues?
1. Water: Everyone should have safe, healthy and reliable drinking water.
2. Water: We need to prepare for the next flooding event.
3. Water: As a recreational opportunity our lakes and streams add a quality of life for our citizens.
Are you in favor of the multiyear development of the Prairie Corridor on Haines Branch, a tall-grass prairie rehabilitation and recreational trail project between Pioneers Park and Spring Creek Prairie?
Yes, interlocal cooperation between local governments is a good way to complete quality of life/recreational projects. This project so far has local landowners agreeing to put their land into this project without the use of eminent domain.
Are you in favor of removing more than 500 homes and businesses from Lincoln’s Deadmans Run flood plain at a local cost of $9 million?
The question should be: Are you in favor of improving our levys to protect 500 homes and businesses? Yes, as a firefighter I know the value of prevention. Prevention is better than replacement. Removing the flood plain from that area will save those who work and live in that area more than the cost to improve it.
Why are you running and what do you want to accomplish in office?
Someone once said, “We do not own the Earth but rent it from the next generations.” I believe that.
I intend to:
* Continue to provide clean safe water.
* Enhance our flood control systems. (Remember the bomb cycle?) Extreme weather events are becoming more frequent and we must be ready.
* Continue and enhance bio-diverse projects.
* Look for opportunities to provide recreational/quality of life projects while remembering to be a trusted guardian of your tax dollars.
