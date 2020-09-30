Subdistrict 5: Greg Osborn

Age: 69
Occupation: Self-employed business owner, SelectExtras, Inc. and Inerteq IT LLC.
Political party: Republican
Address: 1144 Manchester Drive, Lincoln
Website: OsbornForNRD.com
Osborn has been a director on the Lower Platte South NRD board for 12 years and has served as the chair of the finance and planning subcommittee, which develops the annual budget. He's started two companies that use his background and education in information technology, business and accounting. He's also been involved incommunity activities.
What do you feel are the Lower Platte South NRD’s top three natural resource issues?
This is a difficult question to answer. There are many responsibilities of the NRD. Three important issues are to:
1. Ensure public safety from floods through projects and programs.
2. Protect the quality and quantity of our water supply now and for the future.
3. Continued education for the public and future generations about our natural resources.
Are you in favor of the multiyear development of the Prairie Corridor on Haines Branch, a tall-grass prairie rehabilitation and recreational trail project between Pioneers Park and Spring Creek Prairie?
The Prairie Corridor on Haines Branch is a relevant project. I feel it is extremely important to find a balance between trails, green space and development while being fiscally responsible to our taxpayers.
Are you in favor of removing more than 500 homes and businesses from Lincoln’s Deadmans Run flood plain at a local cost of $9 million?
Yes, I am in favor. The NRD has been preparing for this project for several years. This is an extremely critical project that involves the coordination of the city, the NRD, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and the Corps of Engineers. It parallels right along with the key element of public safety from floods and also will help lower costs to the property owners.
Why are you running and what do you want to accomplish in office?
As a director on the Lower Platte South NRD board, we work at providing public safety and education in water quality and quantity, protection from floods, and provide recreation and public trails. I have worked hard to find the proper balance of fiscal responsibility and the protection of our natural resources while keeping your taxes low. I would be honored to continue to represent the taxpayer. I humbly ask for your vote.
